Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Buys $66,586.00 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $251,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
BY stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $927.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.23.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
