Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Buys $66,586.00 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $251,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BY stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $927.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.23.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.