ByteNext Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $61,044.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00057410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00143307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00148914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,705.68 or 1.00027369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.55 or 0.00909239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.52 or 0.00710006 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

