C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel Sells 126,997 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 126,997 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $5,839,322.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,758,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE AI opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of -51.20. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in C3.ai by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in C3.ai by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

