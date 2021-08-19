Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Insider Sells $129,465.00 in Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $129,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CABO traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,998.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,564. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,912.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Cable One’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 51.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

