CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CACI International in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.30 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.88.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $257.53 on Wednesday. CACI International has a 1 year low of $198.46 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

