Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 495,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 414,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 583.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 271,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLBS opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $70.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

