Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.48. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $45,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.