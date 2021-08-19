Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 34,913 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.05% of 3M worth $57,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in 3M by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in 3M by 7.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in 3M by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 63,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $396,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.78. The stock had a trading volume of 46,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.