Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 46,388 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 557,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,388 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth $1,578,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 27.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 193,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 42,006 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 385,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 14.5% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth $341,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

FHN traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. 55,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,858,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.