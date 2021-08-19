Cambiar Investors LLC Has $9.58 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of East West Bancorp worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.41. 9,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,131. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.