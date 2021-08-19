Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $10.19 Million in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.07.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.59.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $710,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,960,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,078,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,356 shares of company stock worth $5,159,964. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

