Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,753,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 256,352 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew makes up about 2.4% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $76,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of SNN stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.48. 1,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,284. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

