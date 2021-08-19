Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

CPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.64.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $146.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $152.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00, a PEG ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

