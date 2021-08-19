Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 141,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,171,951 shares.The stock last traded at $35.71 and had previously closed at $36.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.72.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 47.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $236,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $54,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

