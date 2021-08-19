Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective lifted by CIBC to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.50 to C$68.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.22.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$60.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$42.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.71. The firm has a market cap of C$10.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.21.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

