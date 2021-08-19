Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Trimmed by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $106.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.48.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.