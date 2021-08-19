Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$144.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNR. Raymond James set a C$152.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TSE:CNR traded up C$2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$136.55. 1,062,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$132.64. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$149.44. The firm has a market cap of C$96.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.84.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

