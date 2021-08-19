Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$255.00.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$98.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$89.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$93.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$74.66 and a 12-month high of C$100.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

