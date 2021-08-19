Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 790,400 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 449,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cango by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

CANG traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 507,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,670. The stock has a market cap of $536.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Cango has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). The company had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cango will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

