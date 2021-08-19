Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortress Biotech in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $295.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 233,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

