Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on GoHealth, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for GoHealth in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

GOCO stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -12.32.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 747.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 93,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 96.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 234,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 26.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

