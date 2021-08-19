CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.93.

Shares of DBM opened at C$6.95 on Tuesday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$6.01 and a 12-month high of C$10.83. The firm has a market cap of C$602.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

