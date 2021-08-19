Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,681 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.08% of PACCAR worth $24,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in PACCAR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.75. 7,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,908. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

