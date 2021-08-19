Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $48.16 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Danaher were worth $48,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,031 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,181. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $323.42. The company has a market cap of $226.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

