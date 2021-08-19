Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of CARA opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $654.68 million, a PE ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

