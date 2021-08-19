Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Loop Capital

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.50.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $205.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $210.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,015 shares of company stock worth $33,323,551. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

