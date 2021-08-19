Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CABGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of CABGY opened at $35.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.88. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

