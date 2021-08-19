Carry Price Tops $0.0110 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Carry has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $95.05 million and $9.60 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026656 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00061205 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.