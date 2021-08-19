Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Sells $567,000.00 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,888. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $562.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,579 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 844,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 782,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 659,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3,183.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 652,727 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

