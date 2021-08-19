Catex Token (CATT) Price Hits $0.0013

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $971,220.92 and $4,718.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.80 or 0.00850658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00104265 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.