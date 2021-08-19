CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $123.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.81.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 14.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 500.5% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 54,162 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

