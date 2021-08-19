Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
CBOE traded up $4.99 on Thursday, hitting $127.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,633. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.94.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.07.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
