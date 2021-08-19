Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

CBOE traded up $4.99 on Thursday, hitting $127.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,633. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.94.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,579 shares of company stock worth $2,561,314. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.