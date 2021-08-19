Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.55 and last traded at $127.22. Approximately 143,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 670,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.94.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

