CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,344 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 4.2% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $43,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,903,000 after purchasing an additional 316,539 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 30,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,926,000 after purchasing an additional 140,696 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $2,879,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.50. The stock had a trading volume of 47,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,967. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

