CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in CDK Global were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,387,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,766,000 after purchasing an additional 144,584 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 17.5% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,395,000 after purchasing an additional 268,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.