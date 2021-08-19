Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 4,665,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,167 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,511,000 after purchasing an additional 715,398 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,617,000 after purchasing an additional 543,751 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,415,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 508,535 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,466,000.

Shares of SPSB stock remained flat at $$31.26 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,620,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.28. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $31.44.

