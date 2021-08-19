Cedar Capital LLC Has $234,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,954,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 101,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,767. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.22.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

