Cedar Capital LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.1% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 431,165 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.55. 1,357,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,382. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.08.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

