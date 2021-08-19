Centrality Market Cap Hits $91.77 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Centrality has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $91.77 million and $1.14 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00057092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.65 or 0.00848551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00104539 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

