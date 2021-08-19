Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Short Interest Update

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CERE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

CERE stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

