Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Insider David Harrison Purchases 6,821 Shares

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) insider David Harrison acquired 6,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.83 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,945.43 ($23,532.45).

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

