Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend payment by 54.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CVR opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

