Choate Investment Advisors Buys 429 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. United Bank grew its stake in American Tower by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in American Tower by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 320,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,737,000 after buying an additional 48,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $283.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $289.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Argus boosted their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

