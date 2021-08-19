Choate Investment Advisors Buys 486 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $521.87 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $230.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

