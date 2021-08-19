Choate Investment Advisors Has $447,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

