Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 299.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 507.1% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,980,000 after purchasing an additional 219,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $214.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

