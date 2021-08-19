Christopher P. Lowe Sells 22,000 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $2,096,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $89.14 on Thursday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 1,469.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 62,323 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 45,371 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

