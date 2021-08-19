Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 785.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 73,101 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth $5,500,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCIV opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.42. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

