CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PVG. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.36.

PVG opened at C$12.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.13.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.