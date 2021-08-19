CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PVG. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.36.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG opened at C$12.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.13.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.