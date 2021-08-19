Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cigna by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after buying an additional 87,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cigna by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

CI stock opened at $205.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.53.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

